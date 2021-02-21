Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) were up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $92.21. Approximately 163,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 358,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

