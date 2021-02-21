i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Position Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

