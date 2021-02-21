IAA, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in IAA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after acquiring an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,197 shares during the last quarter.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

