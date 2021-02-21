IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.