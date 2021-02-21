IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.23, but opened at C$0.21. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$13.14 million and a PE ratio of -12.06.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

