iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of iBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iBio by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iBio by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iBio by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of iBio by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

