Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading Up 5%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.73. 423,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,037,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.