ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $294.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.10 million and the lowest is $294.10 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $315.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.72.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in ICU Medical by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

