IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.91 or 0.00754312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019340 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.01 or 0.04523353 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

