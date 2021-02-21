IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

