IFG Advisory LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

