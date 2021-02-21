IFG Advisory LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $242.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

