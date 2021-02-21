IFG Advisory LLC Has $698,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 135,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.