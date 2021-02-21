IFG Advisory LLC Invests $643,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

SNAP opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.