IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

RS opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

