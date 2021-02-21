IFG Advisory LLC Sells 457 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.