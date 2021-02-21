Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $201.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day moving average is $201.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

