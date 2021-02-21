IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 6,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

