IMA Wealth Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,948 shares of company stock worth $214,337,393 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.32.

CRWD opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

