IMA Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 402,232 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

