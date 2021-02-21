IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $18.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

