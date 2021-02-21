ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) Shares Gap Up to $19.60

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$19.60, but opened at C$22.45. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) shares last traded at C$20.67, with a volume of 155,304 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$333.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.