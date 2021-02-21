Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $17,696,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMVT opened at $18.09 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.