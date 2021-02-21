Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 485,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 232.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 318,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

