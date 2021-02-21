IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,967,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.