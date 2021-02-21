IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,034. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $248.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

