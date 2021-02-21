IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 11,391 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

