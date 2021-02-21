IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of VFC opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -618.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

