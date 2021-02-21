IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,129 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

