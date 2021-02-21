IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $3,978,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $159.40 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

