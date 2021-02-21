Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. 129,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

