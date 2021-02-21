Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI)’s share price was down 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 798,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,284,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Cross Lake Lithium property comprising one mineral exploration license covering an area of 5,040 hectares located in the north of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

