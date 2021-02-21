Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $5.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

