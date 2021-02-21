Ingersoll Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IR opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

