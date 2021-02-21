Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $86.86 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.