Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Hits $228.88 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $14.69 or 0.00025473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $228.88 million and $55.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.00510454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.43 or 0.00389168 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

