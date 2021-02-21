Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.15

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.84. Inpex shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 955 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.