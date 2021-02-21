Insider Buying: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Purchases C$391,250.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,627,626.75.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00.

TSE AEM opened at C$75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$89.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

