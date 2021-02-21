Insider Buying: ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Acquires A$282,276.00 in Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) insider Damian Roche purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$70.57 ($50.41) per share, with a total value of A$282,276.00 ($201,625.71).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.81%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

