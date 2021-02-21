Insider Buying: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Shares of HEPA opened at $2.31 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEPA. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

