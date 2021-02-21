Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $236,531.25 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $796,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.