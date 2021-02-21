Insider Selling: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,018,488,687.36 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $71.75 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

