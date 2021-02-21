Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSV opened at $34.46 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a PE ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

