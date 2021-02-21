Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $970,650.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.21 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

