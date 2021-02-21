Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96.

On Monday, December 28th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $52.06 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms recently commented on FGEN. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

