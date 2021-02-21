Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Sells 2,589 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael H. Fernicola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of Infinera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00.

INFN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

