Insider Selling: Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Sells $105,100.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

Shares of MESA opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.