Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PriceSmart by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 26.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

