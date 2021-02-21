Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 2,734 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $504,860.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74.

Shares of Z stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.