Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.